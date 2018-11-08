What’s Happening 11/8/18

By George J. Dacre

Eastchester VFW Fundraiser for “Hope For The Warriors” is set for Westchester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, Tuesday, November 20. Dinner and show with Stephan Lang in “Beyond Glory,” the stories of eight USA Medal of Honor winners. “Phantom” also continues on Main Stage. Call 914-592-2222 or go to broadwaytheatre.com for more info.

Fundraiser for Christopher’s Inn Scholarship in memory of Danny Cooper will be at the Pearl River Elks Club in Nanuet, Friday, November 9 from 7-11 p.m. Music by the Russo Brothers. Contact Pearl River Elks Club.

Empire City Casino in Yonkers will host a free Brave Benefit buffet for veterans on November 11 is part of the Casino’s new Veterans Tier that includes generous discounts as well as free valet parking. More than 300 vets are expected at the event. Contact empirecitycasino.org.

Kristen Herman will teach Brush lettering ata beginners workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 10 at the Garner Center in Garnerville. Contact garnerartscenter.org for more info.

The new Elvanelle orchestra, a nine-piece show band, will make its debut Saturday, November 17 in Walton, NY. Kimberley Hawkey directs the band playing music from Grand Hotel to Woodstock in the Walton Theatre. Call 516-396=9865 or RSVP on Facebook.

Jamie Bernstein, daughter of Leonard, discusses life with her father in her new book With Bernstein. Music played by Carolyn Enger, Korliss Ueker and Jerry Grossman Saturday, November 17. Visit artsrock.org for more info.

Forever Motown at Westchester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, Tuesday, November 13. Dinner and a show. A trip down Motown’s memory lame with 30 great hits. Call 914-592-2222 or visit broadwaytheatre.com.

The Kingston Trio at Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, November 9. Call 877-840-0457 or visit tarrytownmusichall.org for more info.

Milk and Cookies Playhouse featuring Dan Zanes with Claudia Eliaza in a Family Sensory Friendly Show Sunday February 17 at 2 p.m. presented by ArtsRock. Visit artspock.org.

North Rockland Drama Club will be doing “Hamlet” at North Rockland High Thursday, November 8, and Saturday, November 10 all at 7 p.m. Call 845-942-3000 for info.