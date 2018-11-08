The Good and the Bad About Ibogaine Treatment

Although the overwhelming benefits of an ibogaine treatment cannot be overlooked or ignored, it is not the right treatment for everyone, and not everyone is properly equipped to handle an ibogaine treatment experience. Over its years of use and trial, ibogaine has proven to be an extremely effective agent in the fight against addictions of any and all kinds, offering the sufferers of addiction an alternative to the more traditional rehabilitation tool and techniques.

It must be mentioned that Ibogaine is not the cure. It does however force an addict to stop using, while changing the brain chemistry in order to help patient’s better deal with and handle negative stresses and situations that may occur in the lives. It is a well-known fact that Ibogaine treats several addictions, some of these including: heroin, short acting opiates, alcohol, tobacco, Methadone, Adderall, and many others.

An Addicts Changing Brain

When one start using drugs and/or alcohol on a regular basis, his brain has to make the necessary changes to accommodate this increase in chemical activity by re-regulating its chemical composition. With the addition of these new chemicals (drugs and alcohol), changes in the neurons and receptors in the brain are bound to change in relation to this addition, thus changing the way the brains neurons work, ultimately altering a person’s behavior at their core. The release of these “feel good” chemicals (dopamine) changes the brain chemistry to better be able to accept these chemicals, and once the use of these chemicals stop, the brain is left to resolve two important issues:

The brain is not able to reproduce these chemical in the amounts that your body has become accustomed to, and

These chemicals that are produced naturally do not suffice the brains increased requirements, thus proving to be less effective, and providing evidence of actual changes in the brain’s neurons.

This enormous lack of both dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain is what leads to the terrible and overwhelming withdrawals that are associated with addiction.

Helping with the Withdrawals

Ibogaine gets its unique healing ability from the way that it works on the neurological pathways in the brain, repairing neurons and receptors in the brain, and removing an addicts “foggy” state of mind. The physical withdrawal symptoms associated with any addiction can be overwhelming, and is the main reason for the relapse of most addicts. Ibogaine helps the body to restore and replenish the brain function, allowing addicts to adjust better and quicker to normalization, bringing greater clarity and understanding to their healing. Through the use of Ibogaine to fight addiction patients are better able to understand the root cause of their addition, and give them the mental clarity as well as the relief from their withdrawal symptoms to give them a better chance at making long-term sobriety a reality for them and their loved ones.

The use and incredible results of Ibogaine cannot be disputed for the good that is does, immeasurably improving the lives of former addicts. Now although an ibogaine treatment is not the answer for everyone, it is going to help an addict and their family to get through the hard times a little easier, and make a lasting change for the good.

Small cardiac risk



Be sure you do not have a cardiac condition if you choose to pursue ibogaine treatment. A small number of people have suffered lethal cardiac events when undergoing addiction treatment with ibogaine. Ibogaine has not been cleared for use in the United States, but there are a growing number of clinics outside the country.