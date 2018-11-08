Morning Music Fall Concert – Free Next Week in Valley Cottage

By popular demand, Avi Nagin, violinist and Itay Goren, pianist will return performing works by Mozart, Brahms, Chopin and others, in a free concert on November 13, 2018 at 10:30 am at Valley Cottage Library, 110 Rt. 303., Valley Cottage, NY.

Mr. Nagin, violinist, has collaborated with the Ebène and Orion Quartets and appeared with the Princeton, New Haven, Greenwich and Virginia Symphony Orchestras. He is actively involved with the Juilliard Pre-College Division and on the faculty of the New York Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Mr. Goren, pianist, has performed in solo recitals in Europe, Asia and the US with upcoming recitals scheduled in Spain, France, Germany, and Austria. He is the founder and director of the Open Door Concert Series at Ramapo College, Ramapo, NY.