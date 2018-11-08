Carlucci’s Column: New City Cleanup

C aring for our environment will leave it cleaner for future generations.

We must keep Rockland free of litter and trash that can hurt our wildlife and pollute our waterways.

To help, I annually host a New City Cleanup along Route 304 in Congers. It allows us to give back, while improving our community.

We are still looking for volunteers, so please consider joining me and others in front of Dr. Davies Farm this Saturday, November 10th at 8:30 a.m.

To attend the event or for more information, please RSVP to my office at: (845) 623-3627.

New City Cleanup

Saturday, November 10th

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Dr. Davies Farm, 306 NY-304, Congers, NY