What’s Happening 11/1/18

BY GEORGE J. DACRE

The Eastchester VFW fundraiser for “Hope for the Warriors” is set for Tuesday, November 20 at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner and a show with Stephan Lang in “Beyond Glory,” the stories of eight USA Medal of Honor winners, will also be held. “Phantom” also continues Main Stage. Info: Call 914-592-2222 or go to broadwaytheatre.com.

Fundraiser for Christopher’s Inn Scholarship in memory of Danny Cooper will be at the Pearl River Elks Club in Nanuet, Friday, November 9 from 7-11 p.m. Music by the Russo Brothers. Contact Pearl River Elks Club.

Cajun Dance Party with Zydegroove band to be held November 2 at West Gate Inn in Nyack, produced by the Arts Council of Rockland County. Visit artscouncilrockland.org for more info.

Jamie Bernstein, daughter of Leonard, discusses life with her father in her new book with Bernstein music played by Carolyn Enger, Korliss Ueker and Jerry Grossman on Saturday, November 17. Contact artsrock.org.

Marshall Crenshaw at the Legends House in Elmsford on Friday, November 2 and David Hinds of Steel Pulse on Saturday, November 3. Visit EVENTBRITE.com for tickets.

Forever Motown will be held at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford on Tuesday, November 13 with dinner and show. A trip down Motown’s memory lane with30 great hits. Call 914-592-2222 or visit broadwaytheatre.com.

The Kingston Trio at Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown to be held November 9. Call 877-840-0457 or visit tarrytownmusichall.org.

Milk and Cookies Playhouse, featuring Dan Zanes with Claudia Eliaza in a family sensory friendly show is set for Sunday, February 17 at 2 p.m., presented by ArtsRock. Visit artspock.org for more info.

North Rockland Drama Club doing “Hamlet” at North Rockland High on Friday, November 2; Saturday, November 3; Thursday, November 8; and Saturday, November 10, all at 7 p.m. Info: 845-942-3000.