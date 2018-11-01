RBA Hosts Annual Green Council Awards

The Rockland Business Association hosted the Annual Green Council Awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on November 18. A decade ago, architect Michael Shilale, who was an advocate for better building materials and design, started the chapter of the RBA. This year, the winners were: Tilcon, for Energy Efficiency, sponsored by Integral Building Design; SUEZ, for water conservation, sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas College; The Shops at Nanuet, for transportation improvement, sponsored by Instrumentation Labs; and the JCC, for its work in the non-profit community, sponsored by Handi-Capable Concepts. Congrats to all those companies that make Rockland cleaner and greener!