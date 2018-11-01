Hudson Valley Schools Hold Blood Drives in Preparation for Winter

Hudson Valley schools are coming together to ensure area hospitals have access to the life-saving blood they need ahead of the colder months. The schools are working with New York Blood Center to hold drives throughout early November with extended hours to make it easy for donors to participate. Blood reserves typically drop in the winter due to fewer donations.

Participating schools are:



Tappan Zee High School

November 1st from 8:30am to 8:30pm

15 Dutch Hill Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962

North Rockland High School

November 2nd from 8:00am to 7:30pm

106 Hammond Road, Thiells, NY 10984

Rondout Valley High School

November 2nd from 8:00am to 5:30pm

122 Kyserike Road, Accord, NY 12404

New Paltz Middle School

November 6th from 3:00pm to 9:00pm

196 Main Street, New Paltz, NY 12561

Meadow Hills Global Exploration Magnet School

November 6th from 3:00pm to 7:30pm

124 Meadow Hill Road, Newburgh, NY 12550

It takes one hour to donate blood, and a single donation can be used to save multiple lives. Nearly 2,000 donations are needed each day in New York and New Jersey alone. About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished.

Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more. Donors with O-negative blood type, or “universal donors,” are especially encouraged to attend, as their blood can be used in emergencies.