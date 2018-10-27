Local cops increase patrol presence at houses of worship following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The Clarkstown Police Department is monitoring the active shooter incident at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA. The department announced that it has increased patrol presence at all houses of worship throughout the town and will continue to receive information from State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.

Police ask that residents call 911 if they see or learn of anything suspicious.

Leaders reacted upon the somber news.

Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael B. Specht counts among his constituents tens of thousands of Jewish persons. He said, “Our hearts are with Pittsburgh as we mourn the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue. This is another senseless loss of life, and, as a community, we must come together to not only send our condolences but also to say enough is enough when it comes to hate. The Town of Ramapo is monitoring the situation, and increasing police patrols and, as always, we encourage residents that if you see something, say something.”

The New York State GOP released a statement early Saturday afternoon. Chairman Ed Cox said, “Our hearts go out to the people of Squirrel Hill and the entire Jewish Community as they suffer unspeakable loss in this monstrous attack. We cannot turn a blind eye to the rise in anti-Semitism and it is incumbent upon all of us, as Americans and New Yorkers, to resoundingly reject hate. An attack like this is an attack on society that cuts through the core of everything our nation represents. We mourn with our neighbors this devastating loss of life.”