What’s Happening 10/25/18

By George J. Dacre

Halloween Howl Costume Party for grownups to benefit United Hospice of Rockland is set for Saturday, October 27 from 7-11 p.m. at Lynch’s Restaurant in Stony Point. The party is sponsored by the Italian American Heritage Ladies Auxiliary. Contact Maria at 845-642-1334 or email HauntedHospice@gmail.com.

Borderline Folk Music will present the Halloween Spooktacular Sunday, October 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Nanuet Public Library featuring Scott Wolfson and Heroes and the Levins with uplifting harmonies. Contact intrend@yahoo.com for more info.

ArtsRock, Rivertown Films and Arts Angels will be producing the movie “Dracula” with live music by theater organist Ben Modell, tonight, Thursday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Visit artsrock.org.

The 61st Annual Catholic Daughters Boutiques is set for Saturday, November 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. John’s Parish Hall in Piermont. There will be plenty of Christmas and Thanksgiving gifts available and delicious food from Anna’s Kitchen. Call 845-359-0078 for information.

Antrim Players at Antrim Playhouse, on Spook Rock Road in Wesley Hills is in its second week of producing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee musical. Visit antrimplayhouse.com.

Arts Council of Rockland will present ZydeGroove, a Rockland-based zydeco band with what they say is ‘music with a beat that will get you dancing on your feet.’ It will be Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the West Gate Lounge in Nyack. For details, contact Lissa@artscouncilrockland.org.

“She Loves Me” the musical opens November 9 at the Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack and will run weekends through December 8. Directed by Larry Gabbard. Visit elmwooodplayhouse.com or call 845-353-1313.

“The Soapranos” produced by New York Dinner Theatre will be at the S.W. Johnson Firehouse in Garnerville Saturday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. Contact SW/Dinner Theatre at P.O. Box 83, Garnerville.

“Phantom,” highly rated by critics, continues at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford on main stage. The extreme magic of Eric Witzig and the comedy of ventriloquist John Pizzi will be on stage Tuesday, October 30. Go to broadwaytheatre.com or call 914-592-2222 for more info.

“La Traviata” to be performed by the Hudson Lyric Opera Saturdays, October 27 and November 3 and Sundays, October 28 and November 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Stony Point all at 2 p.m. Contact info@hudsonlyricopera.org.