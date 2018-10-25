Stop & Shop Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients From All Private Brand Products by 2025

Private brand items will contain no synthetic colors, artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, MSGs or high fructose corn syrup

Stop & Shop today announced a landmark commitment to make the private brand products it provides to its customers cleaner and more natural by 2025. Stop & Shop will remove all of the following from all of its private brand product lines:

· Synthetic colors

· Artificial flavors

· Artificial preservatives

· Artificial sweeteners

· MSGs

· High fructose corn syrup

As part of this commitment, Stop & Shop also plans to continue product innovations that reduce salt and sugar, advance transparency and sustainable chemistry practices used in products and packaging, and dramatically reduce plastic and packaging waste. The company also plans to produce more allergen-free products and will further strengthen its guidelines for Nature’s Promise, its free-from and organic brand.

“Stop & Shop’s customers have made it clear they want food products that contain natural, familiar and simple ingredients,” said Bob Yager, SVP Sales and Operations Central Market for Stop & Shop. “Our decision to remove these ingredients from all of our exclusive brand foods delivers on our ongoing commitment to meet the evolving preferences of our customers.”