STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE FOUR DWI ARRESTS THIS WEEK

On October 19, 2018, State Police Haverstraw arrested Robert Morrison, age 25, of Pearl River, NY for DWI. He was traveling in the town of Rockland when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On October 20, 2018, State Police Haverstraw arrested Paul Denoyelles, age 43, of Newburgh, NY for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On October 20, 2018, State Police Haverstraw arrested Bobby Thariath, age 40, of Nanuet, NY for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 304 in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On October 21, 2018, State Police Haverstraw arrested Steven Runko, age 24, of New Hampton, NY for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Orangetown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.