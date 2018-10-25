St. Thomas Aquinas College to Offer FREE FAFSA Completion Workshops

PRESS RELEASE – The Office of Financial Aid at St. Thomas Aquinas College is offering two FAFSA Completion Workshops that are free and open to anyone in the community that wants to understand the financial aid process when applying for college financial assistance. “This is the College’s way of giving back to the community, near or far, regardless of whether you’re applying to STAC or any other College for that matter,” stated Joanne Sullivan, Director of Financial Aid.

Attendees will learn how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA is the key to obtaining federal financial aid like grants, work-study, student loans, and some scholarships used to pay for college. The FAFSA process provides colleges with the results of a student’s expected family contribution (EFC), which is the amount of money the federal government believes a family can contribute to a student’s education.

The workshops will be held at the College in Spellman Hall, Room 110 on Saturday, October 27th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Thursday, November 1st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Students and families are invited to attend one of the workshops to learn how to make college more affordable. Cindy Garvey, Assistant Director of Financial Aid added, “we understand the financial aid process can be overwhelming, our staff will be available to answer any questions about the completion of the FAFSA form.”

You can register at www.stac.edu/FAFSA or contact Cindy Garvey, Assistant Director of Financial Aid at cgarvey@stac.edu or 845-398-4097 for more information.

