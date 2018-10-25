SPRING VALLEY MAN SENTENCED FOR PALISADES MALL, NYACK DRUG DEALS

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe today announced that Stanley Juin (DOB 12/02/85) of 260 North Main Street, Spring Valley, New York was sentenced to eight years in state prison on his conviction after a jury trial of:

* Four counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class “B” Felonies

* Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class “B” Felonies

“This investigation is another example of prosecutors and police working together to reduce drug dealing that too often plagues our community,” said District Attorney Zugibe. “The lengthy prison sentence underscores our commitment to improve the quality of life for the residents of Orangetown – and all of Rockland County.”

On at least four occasions between June 1, 2017 and June 29, 2017, Juin sold various amounts of cocaine to police informants at the Palisades Center in West Nyack and on South Mill Street in Nyack.

The case was investigated by members of the Rockland County Drug Task Force and the Orangetown Police Department.

Rockland County Court Judge David Zuckerman presided over the trial, which ended on June 28, 2018.

The eight-year prison term will be served concurrently with an unrelated sentence for the crime of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “E” Felony.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Mike Dugandzic and Assistant District Attorney Ryan Sweeney.