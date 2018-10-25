Rt. 59 Serious Injury Motor Vehicle Accident Arrest

FROM CPD

Based on an investigation conducted by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau into the 3-car accident that occurred on Monday October 15, 2018, a 41 year old Bronx man was arrested for numerous felonies.

Rohan Brijlall, 41, of Bronx, N.Y. was the driver of the gray SUV that struck two stopped vehicles in the right lane of traffic on Rt. 59 in Nanuet this past Monday. At the time of the accident, Brijlall and three passengers all fled the scene of the accident. They were apprehended a short distance from the accident scene. An investigation revealed that Rohan Brijlall was the driver and the other occupants were not charged with any crimes.

Brijlall was charged with vehicular assault 1st (felony), vehicular assault 2nd (felony), operator leaving the scene of accident resulting in serious injury (felony), DWI (misdemeanor) and aggravated unlicensed operator 1st (felony). He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $100,000 and he was transported to Rockland County Jail. Brijlall will return to court on October 19, 2018 at 9:30 AM.