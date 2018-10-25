ROCKLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA’S ANNUAL YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT

SUNDAY OCTOBER 28, 2018 at 4:00 PM.

ROCKLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

145 COLLEGE ROAD SUFFERN, N.Y. 10901

Tickets at www.rocklandsymphony.org

The Rockland Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Person’s Concert program will feature two Concerto movements performed by winners of the Rockland County Music Teachers Guild (RCMTG) Concerto Competition, plus orchestra-only selections performed by the Symphony. This concert is dedicated to the memory of our beloved Music Director and Founder, Edward Simons, who passed away early this summer at age 101 and who had planned to conduct part of this concert. Mr. Simons was the driving force behind the Young People’s Concert, a Rockland tradition for over fifty years! This concert will now be known as the Ed Simons Memorial Young People’s Concert.

Maestro Murray Colosimo, recognized by the Newark Star Ledger as “among the best around…Top drawer musicianship” is our guest conductor. He has conducted some of the world’s greatest artists including Andre Watts, Benny Goodman and Art Farmer. He currently serves as the Music Director of the Bergen Sinfonia and is Principal Orchestra Conductor of the Musical Advancement Program at the Julliard School. The program opens with Dvorak’s Carnival Overture and the beautiful Nimrod variation from Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

The center of the program will be performances by two young piano masters: Wynnum Sabile will join with Maestro Colosimo and the orchestra to perform a movement of the much loved Greig Piano Concerto. Mr. Sabile started playing the piano at the Rockland Conservatory of Music at age eight and has been inspired to be a musician. He is currently a student of Jan Deats of Nyack. Wynnum was one of ten students selected to receive the Edward Hopper House Scholarship for Artists Curiosity. This past year he was also one of the music scholarship winners through the Morning Music Club Scholarship Auditions. Having received Blue and Gold Ribbons in prior RCMTG Concerto Competitions, this year he has received the honor to play alongside the Rockland Symphony Orchestra. After Mr. Sabile, Mr. Laurence Lu will perform his winning Concerto movement from the Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor. Mr. Lu has been studying the piano since the age of eight as well, with Mr. and Mrs. Zhao of Pearl River, and he has also enjoyed learning other instruments such as the saxophone and percussion instruments. He participates in his school’s marching band. Mr. Lu has performed for Helping Hands Music Marathon for several years and is an active member of his school’s music community.

To honor Halloween’s arrival, the orchestra will play Danse Macabre by St. Saens and the program will conclude with Sir Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No.4.

Please come to this first concert of our 2018-2019 season. You will enjoy a superlative afternoon of live music and will be a patron of the arts, supporting not only the two fine young artists, but Rockland’s oldest and only orchestra as well. For ticket information please go to www.rocklandsymphony.org