ROCKLAND COUNTY LOOKING FOR FOSTER FAMILIES

PRESS RELEASE – County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Social Services Joan Silvestri announced that the County of Rockland will recognize November of 2018 as National Adoption Month. Each November, staff from the Rockland County Department of Social Services’ (DSS) Children’s Services Unit join with local Wendy’s franchisees to celebrate National Adoption Month to increase awareness of the need for foster families. This year, for the seventh year in a row, staff will be at Wendy’s in Nanuet and West Haverstraw to answer questions from residents interested in becoming foster/adoptive parents.

Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas was adopted and spent much of his life promoting the cause of adoption. He founded the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption based on his belief that every child deserves a loving home. Wendy’s Franchisees Kevin Woodside (Nanuet) and Phillip Anastos (West Haverstraw) carry on Dave Thomas’ legacy with their continued support of adoption. Many local Wendy’s throughout the United States have also provided free meals to adoptive families in the past in honor of Dave Thomas.

Foster home recruitment is a key element to the success of adoptions in our County. In 95 percent of cases, adoptive parents have been the child’s foster family. Over the past six years, more than 60 children had their adoptions finalized and were adopted by their foster families. “We are grateful to Wendy’s for partnering with us to not only recognize the compassion and tireless efforts of adoptive parents, but also to raise awareness of the number of children in our community who are waiting for loving and caring homes,” said Joan Silvestri, Commissioner of Social Services.

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a foster parent, please stop by Wendy’s in Nanuet or West Haverstraw on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, from 5 – 8 p.m. Additional information is available by calling Caren Pane, Adoption Specialist at 845-364-3596 or Linda Ortiz 845-364-3521.