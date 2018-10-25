Robbery at Gunpoint in Central Nyack

FROM CPD

At approximately 11:30 PM on October 17, 2018, the the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the Nyack Food Mart, located at 4 Waldron Ave in Central Nyack, for a report of an armed robbery.

The 48-year-old male store clerk stated that a male black suspect entered the store wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and gray sneakers and displayed a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect pointed the gun at the clerk and the two customers in the store. The clerk and both customers were ordered to go to the rear of the store. One of the customers appeared to have resisted the suspect, at which time the suspect struck the customer. The suspect demanded the store clerk empty the cash register. As the suspect fled the store, he struck the store clerk in the head with the handgun. There was an unknown amount of cash proceeds taken from the store.

Both customers left the store prior to the arrival of the police. The store clerk refused medical attention. Multiple patrol officers, as well as a Clarkstown Police K-9 unit, canvassed the area for the suspect. The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is currently investigating the incident.

If anyone has information or if you were one of the customers, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840 or send anonymous tips to text message TIP411 to 847411, then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.