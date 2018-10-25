Hometown Happenings: You Decide: How long should Terms of Office be for Clarkstown elected officials?

By Supervisor George Hoehmann

With less than two weeks before Election Day, I wanted to use the space I have here to remind voters in Clarkstown that there are two propositions that you will have the ability to weigh in on this year.

You will have the opportunity to decide whether town council members should serve two (2) year terms (as it is currently) or whether they should serve (4) four year terms. The same question is being posed as it relates to town clerk, highway superintendent and supervisor.

It is important to note that this will have NO EFFECT on the current term limits that were established in 2015, which limits the amount of years Clarkstown elected officials can serve at eight (8) years.

Please see below the two propositions as they will be displayed on the ballot:

PROPOSITION #1: “Whether the Town of Clarkstown should amend Chapter 71 (Ward District Boundaries) of the Town Code of the Town of Clarkstown to change the length of term of office of Town Councilpersons from two years to four years, and this amendment shall apply to the Town Councilpersons who are elected at the town elections to be held on or after November 5, 2019?”

PROPOSITION #2: “Whether the Town of Clarkstown should add a Chapter to the Town Code—Length of Terms of Elected Officials—Supervisor, Town Clerk and Superintendent of Highways—to change the length of term of office of the three officials from two years to four years, and this new Chapter shall apply to the Supervisor, Town Clerk and Superintendent of Highways who are elected at the town elections to be held on or after November 5, 2019?”

For more information about voting, polling places, and sample ballots please visit the Rockland County Board of Elections website or call (845) 638-5172.