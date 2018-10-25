“Hamlet” Set to hit North Rockland HS stage this November

BY JESSICA WARREN

Mark your calendars! North Rockland High School Drama Society is currently in preparation for the fall 2018 production of “Hamlet,” billed as “a modern tragedy written by William Shakespeare.”

“Hamlet” tells the story of a young Danish prince who is visited by the ghost of his recently murdered father, the King of Denmark. The spirit reveals the tragic news that his uncle Claudius killed his father. The ghost then urges Hamlet to get revenge on Claudius. If you wish to see the story unfold, come out and support the North Rockland Drama Society!

The Drama Society brings together many youthful and dedicated actors with their hard-working crew and production team. The director, James Huppert, has directed numerous productions for the Drama Society. The play will include contemporary music along with sword fighting, choreographed by an alumnus of the Drama Society, Bill Parco. The society is also excited to announce that one of North Rockland’s drama teachers, Mr. Dave Anderson, will co-star as ‘the Ghost.’

“Hamlet” will be presented at North Rockland High School, located at 106 Hammond Road, Thiells New York, November 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. All shows will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will run for approximately two-and-a-half hours. For tickets, they will run at $12 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. November 8th will be their two for one student ticket night. They can be purchased at the door or reserved by calling 845-942-3300 x4954 or at nrhsdrama.booktix.com.

From “The Canterbury Tales” to “West Side Story,” North Rockland Drama Society has been known for bringing successful productions to life for decades. Make sure that you can catch at least one of their performances!