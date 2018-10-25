Free Concert by Jazz Musician Dave Keyes at St. John’s Church in the Wilderness

PRESS RELEASE – On Sunday November 11, 2018 at 3 p.m., Saint John’s Church in the Wilderness Episcopal Church will be hosting a concert by Jazz Musician Dave Keyes. Located at 100 St. Johns Road, Stony Point NY 10980. The service will take place in our 19th century church. Admission is free, donations are welcome. Refreshments will be served after the concert. All are welcome. If you have any questions regarding this concert please call 845-786-0366 or emailstjohnschurchinthewilderness@gmail.com

New York City native keyboardist, singer and songwriter Dave Keyes is a 30-year veteran of the Blues, Roots and Americana music scene. He has released five highly acclaimed albums under his own name, has been named the “Best Unsigned Artist” by Keyboard magazine, and also has been nominated by the Blues Foundation for the annual Pinetop Perkins best piano player award. His sixth album titled “The Healing” featuring Popa Chubby and many other special guests is slated for release in May.

Dave has played with some of the most important figures of blues, roots and folk music, having had long musical relationships with Odetta, David Johansen, Bo Diddley, rockabilly legend Sleepy LaBeef and gospel great Marie Knight among many others. In addition to his own solo gigs and gigs with the Dave Keyes Band, he currently can be found playing with Popa Chubby, Rock and Roll Queen Ronnie Spector, and gospel/blues innovator Alexis P. Suter and the Ministers of Sound.

Dave’s music finds its roots in deep blues, soul and rock and roll. These roots are the foundation of his recent albums and vibrant live shows. His recent albums have received 3 ½ stars from Downbeat magazine and are rambunctious sets of mostly original material that range from New Orleans second line funk to slow sensual blues, swaggering shuffles and boisterous rocking boogie woogie.

Saint John’s in the Wilderness Episcopal Church is located at 100 St. Johns Road, Stony Point NY. We have regular services every Sunday at 12:30 PM. All are welcome. Visit www.stjohnsinthewilderness.com or call 845-786-0366 for information on other events, membership and services.