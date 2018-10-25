DEDICATED BUS LANE PREPARATIONS BEGIN

Hudson Link Service Launches Monday, Oct. 29

NYS THRUWAY AUTHORITY – Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) is scheduled to stripe bus lanes on the eastbound span and restripe traffic lanes on the westbound span during the overnight of Thursday, Oct. 25. The work will require overnight lane closures in both directions. The eastbound span bus lanes will support the launch of the new Hudson Link service, which will replace the Tappan Zee Express.

Starting Monday, Oct. 29, Hudson Link will provide more than 230 one-way rides per day between Rockland and Westchester counties with an estimated annual ridership of more than 400,000. Transdev will operate the state Department of Transportation service utilizing state-of-the-art buses to take commuters to Metro-North train stations in Tarrytown or White Plains, both in Westchester County.

Each span of the bridge will feature a dedicated bus lane to support the new regional service and other high-capacity transit. The Westchester-bound bus lane will be operational on Monday morning. The Rockland-bound bus lane will be available for use next year after construction of the bridge’s shared biking/pedestrian path is complete.

Each bus lane will be located on the right side of the road, between general travel lanes and the outside shoulder. The bus lane will be available to all vehicles seating 15 or more passengers, including Hudson Link buses, charter buses, school buses and other regional public transit buses.

State Police will be responsible for enforcing the proper use of the bus lane. The first violation will carry a fine of $150, and the penalty would escalate for any repeat violations within an 18-month period.

The Hudson Link service will feature intelligent transportation management technology with real-time traffic information for commuters. The 45-foot fully accessible buses will provide several passenger amenities on the buses, including free wireless network service, USB charging stations and bike racks on the front of the buses. The buses will be equipped with LED panels to provide passengers with real-time travel information and provide overhead storage and personal lighting for passengers.

Roadway Improvements

TZC is also scheduled to continue concrete slab installation on the New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) near the Rockland landing. The work will require single-lane closures on the northbound Thruway.

Specific lane closure times are listed in the chart below.

Lane Closures Near the Bridge

DATE: CLOSURES BEGIN: CLOSURES END: LOCATION: Thur. 10/25 4:30 a.m. – One left lane 3 p.m. Northbound (I-87/I-287)

from exit 9 to exit 10 Thur. 10/25 11:59 p.m. – One right lane 5 a.m., Fri. 10/26 Southbound

from exit 11 to exit 9 Thur. 10/25 11:59 p.m. – Two left lanes 6 a.m., Fri. 10/26 Northbound

from exit 9 to exit 10 Fri. 10/26 6 a.m. – One left lane 3 p.m. Northbound

from exit 9 to exit 10

River Road Work

TZC continues work near River Road in South Nyack, requiring single lane closures and brief, periodic traffic holds. Travelers should expect brief traffic stops between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Flag persons are on site to facilitate the lane closings and maintain traffic safety. School busses and emergency vehicles are given priority throughout the closure period. Cyclists and pedestrians should follow flagger’s instructions.

Shared-Use Path

TZC will continue placing rebar, formwork and concrete for the bridge’s bicycle/pedestrian path’s barrier on the northern side of the westbound span. Concrete will be also be placed to form the first two overlooks.

At the Westchester Landing, foundation construction continues for the welcome center and storage facility. Operations include inspections, backfilling and rebar installation.

At the Rockland Landing, a segment of the Esposito Trail from Clinton Avenue and South Franklin Street to Village Hall is temporarily closed for the construction of the side path. Drilling and installation of piles will continue behind Village Hall. Pedestrians and cyclists are being detoured to South Broadway and through Elizabeth Place Park.

Additionally, crews will continue drilling and installing piles along Hillside Avenue, necessitating temporary lane closures. Flag persons will keep traffic moving by alternating the directional flow between east and west. Ramp construction will also continue for the new connection between Interchange 10 and Hillside Avenue.

Additional work includes:

Concrete pouring, grading, excavation and barrier work near bridge landings

Internal tower work, expansion joint stripping and electronics testing on new bridge

Dismantling of the old bridge’s pile caps, piles and the Rockland trestle

Internal work and exterior preparation on Thruway Maintenance and New York State Police facilities

Boater Safety

The eastern 300 feet of the 600-foot wide main navigation channel is closed to all vessel transits until further notice. Red buoys with all around white light have been set to mark the eastern side of the channel.

Periodic closures of the main navigation channel are anticipated to occur during construction and demolition periods. Cranes, barges and other equipment will occupy parts of the channel during this time. Boaters are strongly encouraged to avoid the project site during the closures and to avoid the Regulated Navigation Areas, located east and west of the main channel.

Times and dates of the closures are subject to change and will appear in the U.S. Coast Guard’s weekly Notice to Mariners; on the project’s Twitter feed (@NewNYBridge); and broadcast on Marine Radio Channel 22A. Tappan Zee Constructors can be contacted via Marine Radio Channel 16 for assistance.

Rockland and Westchester marine units continue to patrol the project site.

More boater safety information, including the U.S. Coast Guard Notice to Mariners, a construction site map and GPS-tracked construction vessel locations, can be found at NewNYBridge.com/Boater.

The New York State Thruway Authority provides this information as a public service. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. Nothing in these guidelines shall supersede the actual construction conditions, and regulations set forth by the U.S. Coast Guard.

All lane closures are subject to change due to traffic, weather or emergency situations.