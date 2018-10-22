Obituary: Sara (Sadie) Mercurio

Sara (Sadie) Mercurio, Born in Yonkers, NY on December 22, 1920 to Carmilla and Joseph Pettignano, passed away quietly on October 2, 2018 in Vero Beach, Florida. Mercurio married Peter P. Mercurio (deceased) on October 21, 1945. A resident of Rockland County since 1998 she moved with her family to Florida in 2016, where she lived out the rest of her days in the sun with her favorite dog Misty. She is survived by her daughter Rose (Mercurio) Johnson and son-in-law Stephen Johnson of Sebastian, Florida. She leaves behind her two beloved grandchildren, Heather Johnson of Basildon, England and Peter Johnson of Middletown, NY, and, of course, her Misty and Foster Bean. Sara was laid to rest at the Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 220 Brick Church Road, Spring Valley, NY 10977 on Thursday, October 18, 2018. A graveside service was held at 12:30 p.m. and a gathering of friends and family at Gilligan’s restaurant in Mt. Ivy that evening.