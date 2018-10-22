BOIL WATER ORDER ISSUED – Orangeburg

On October 21, 2018, the Rockland County Health Department issued a boil water order for the following addresses in Orangeburg:

Michael Roberts Ct – 2 to 68 all even numbers and 17 to 75 all odd numbers.

Robert McPadden St – 3 to 27 all odd numbers

Fred ILL JR CT – # 2012, 2014, 2016, 2101, 2103, 2105, 2107, 2108, 2201, 2202, 2203, 2204, 2205, 2206, 2207, 2208, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4105, 4107, 4201, 4202, 4203, 4204, 4205, 4206, 4207, 4208, 6101, 6108, 6200, 6201, 6202, 6203, 6204, 6205, 6206, 6207, 6208.

1-2 Blue Hill Plaza

580-582 Veterans Memorial Dr (Promenade at Blue Hill)

The boil water order is in effect until further notice. SUEZ will notify customers at the above addresses when the order is lifted. Customers are ordered to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

The boil water was issued following a main break. Loss of pressure in a water main increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter the system. Therefore, customers must boil their water until further notice. The boil water order is a precautionary measure following a main break in the area.

Customers are ordered to boil their water for one minute for the following uses: drinking, cooking, baking, washing dishes, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets or other consumption. Water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. The symptoms above are not just caused by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

SUEZ emergency crews will collect water samples to monitor the safety of the drinking water and submit all results to the Rockland County Department of Health for review. Once these results have been reviewed by the Department of Health, a decision will be made as to whether or not the boil water notice can be lifted. SUEZ will be responsible for communicating that information to their customers.

After the repairs are completed, it typically takes three to five days to administer tests to two sets of samples and receive laboratory results, so it is important for customers in the affected area to continue to boil water until further notice.

For more information customers can call SUEZ at 877-426-8969 or the Rockland County Health Department at 845-364-2608.