What’s Happening 10/18/18

By George J. Dacre

Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack will be showing “She Loves Me,” the musical revolving around two feuding perfume shop clerks who have no idea they’re in love. The show features many Hudson Valley performers and runs weekends November 9 through December 8. Visit elmwoodplayhouse.com or call 845-353-1313 for more info.

One night only, November 10, at 8 p.m., comedian Robert Klein will be at Schoolhouse Theater in North Salem, presented by LoHud. Wine and cheese reception with Klein after the show. Visit Loud.com for more info.

Wednesday, November 14 will be “Women Dine for a Cause” from 6-8 p.m. at the home of Denise Graziano in Congers with entertainment by Rita Harvey and Joe D’Urso. The group has raised more than. $50,000 for several causes in Rockland County.

Westchester Philharmonic is opening its 36th season with conductors Jaime Laredo and Rachael Worby, and featuring guest artists Savion Glover, Time For Three and Pamela Frank, with works of Ravel, Haydn and Brahms. It will be at Purchase College Performing Arts Center. Contact Madeline Luke at mluke@westchesterphil.org.

Tribute to the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the BeeGees and Motown to be held at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford on Tuesday, October 23. Dinner and show; matinee and evening shows. “The Phantom” also continues on Main Stage. Visit broadwaytheatre.com.

At S.W. Johnson Firehouse in Garnerville on October 27 at 5:30 p.m., “The Soapranos,” produced by New York Dinner Theatre, will be held. Contact SW/Dinner Theatre at P.O. Box 83, Garnerville, NY, 10927 or call 914-592-2222.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee continues weekends at Antrim Playhouse in Wesley Hills through November 4. Always welcoming volunteers. Visit antrimplayhouse.com.

The Extreme Magic of Eric Wilzig, with unique illusions, daring escapes and outrageous stunts to be held Tuesday, October 30, featuring comedian/ventriloquist John Pizzi. Visit broadwaytheatre.com or call 914-592-2222 for more info.