Cold Case- Missing Central Nyack Woman

FROM CPD

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau’s Cold Case Unit is looking for any information in regards to a missing Central Nyack woman who hasn’t been seen in eight years.

The family of Sandy Nurse came to the Clarkstown Police Headquarters eight years ago to report her missing. The last known contact with Sandy was from family members as she got aboard a bus to New York City to locate her twin sister, Candy Nurse.

Sandy Nurse would be 38 years old now and is 5’3” African-American woman weighing about 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Her family stated that she had been diagnosed as bi-polar schizophrenic. She would be in need of her medication.

If you have any information CPD asks that you call Detective Chazan of the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5845 or send an anonymous text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.