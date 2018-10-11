Yeston/Kopit’s “Phantom” Returns to Westchester Broadway Theatre

BY GEORGINA CASAZZA

ELMSFORD – Westchester Broadway Theatre proudly presented their 207th production with the awe-inspiring musical “Phantom”, written by Arthur Kopit with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Directed by longtime WBT alum, Tom Polum, who was actually in the original WBT production of the show in 1992, with musical direction by Bob Bray, “Phantom” tells the story of the frightening masked phantom living in the depths of the Paris Opera House.

Not to be confused with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera”, though based off the same novel, “Phantom” is a more traditional broadway musical with dialogue intermixed with songs. These songs are delivered beautifully by the strong vocalists making out the exquisit cast.

The story revolves around a young masked man named Erik (played by Matthew Billman), who has lived his entire life in the deep underground of the Paris Opera House. Through a series of occurrences, Erik takes on a young student, Christine (played by Kayleen Seidl), a street singer looking to improve her voice to gain a role in the opera house’s company. The only condition the Phantom gives Christine is that he will wear a mask to remain anonymous, and she must never tell anyone who her teacher is.

Without realizing, Christine and the Phantom fall in love, but their relationship becomes quickly impossible for a multitude of reasons . With action, blood, sweat and tears, the striking performance from the Westchester Broadway Theatre leaves theatre goers at the edge of their seat as they come to the shocking conclusion of the bizzare love story.

Never to be outdone, the crew created a breathtaking scenery and stage design that utilizing every square inch of the theatre’s small stage. This includes a stage popout insinuating another floor level, rotating floors, and a dramatic falling chandelier moment that you do not want to miss. This all made possible by set and technical director, Steve Loftus, set coordinator and scenic designer Carl Tallent, and lighting designer Andrew Gmonser.

While a night out seeing a fantastic show may seem hard to come by, the Westchester Broadway Theatre makes it so much easier for Rocklanders. Just a short drive over the bridge and you can find yourself eating a great meal, greeted by a even better staff, and enjoying broadway quality shows at a fraction of the price.

“Phantom” will run as WBT’s mainstage production through November 25, taking short break, rhen returning December 27 – January 27. For more information on tickets, menus, showtimes and special events and concerts visit https://www.broadwaytheatre. com/ or call the box office at 914-592-2222

ADDITIONAL CAST: James Van Treuren, Gerard Carriere; Sandy Rosenberg, Carlotta; Kilty Reidy, Cholet; Larry Luck, Count Phillipe; Stuart Marland. Inspector Ledoux; Roger Preston Smith, Jean-Claude; Chris Brand, Ensemble; Julia Louise-Hosack, Ensemble; Ryan Alexander Jacobs, Ensemble; Alec James, Ensemble; Caroline Kane, Ensemble; Melissa Maricich, Ensemble; Corey Joseph Masklee; Non-performing Swing; Alison Rose Munn, Ensemble; Andrew Norlen, Ensemble; Monica Owen, Ensemble; Jose Plaza, Ensemble; Don Rey, Ensemble; Kelsey Self; Ensemble.

ADDITIONAL CREW: Erica Mansfield, Associate Choreographer; Keith Nielsen, Costume Designer; Mark Zuckerman, Sound Designer; Victor Lukas, Production Stage Manager/Properties; Von Ann Stutler, Musical Contracter; Lisa Tiso, Producer; Bob Funking and Bill Stutler, Owners/Executive Producers.