What’s Happening 10/11/18

by George J. Dacre

Stephen Lang in a one-man show, one night only doing “Beyond Glory,” telling the stories of eight recipients of the Medal of Honor for going beyond the call of duty to a place where bravery and humility meet. This is a fundraiser for the Eastchester Veterans of Foreign Wars and will be held Tuesday, November 20 at the Westchester Broadway Theater in Elmsford. Visit broadwaytheaytre.com or call 914-592-2222 for more info.

Hudson Lyric Opera Company will be presenting Verdi’s “La Traviata” at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Stony Point, Saturdays October 27 and November 3 at 2 p.m., and Sundays October 28 and November 4 at 2 p.m. Email info@hudsonlyricopera.org for more info.

A tribute to the music of the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the BeeGees and Motown will be held at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, Tuesday, October 23, both matinee and evening shows. The extreme magic of Eric Wizig will be held Tuesday, October 30 with world famous comedian, ventriloquist John Pizzi as a guest. On main stage now is “Phantom” “Broadway to Italy” special. Contact 914-592-222, the box office or visit broadwaytheatre.com.

Antrim Playhouse in Wesley Hills will be producing its 25th annual Putnam County spelling bee weekends October 12 through November 4 at the Playhouse on Spook Rock Road. Directed by Anthony Bragaglia. Visit antrimplayhouse.com.

The 2018 Yonkers International Trot at Yonkers Raceway will start at noon on Saturday October 13 with an International Beer Garden and food for sale. Ten horses from eight countries with a one million dollar stake. Visit empirecitycasino.com for more info.

The extreme magic of Eric Wilzig, which Westchester Broadway Theatre says is a Halloween event like no other, is set for Tuesday, October 30 at WBT. Special guest, world famous ventriloquist John Pizzi, will be there. On Main stage is “Phantom” with “A Christmas Carol” coming up starting November 28. Visit broadwaytheatre.com or contact 914-592-2222.