Shoplift Arrest in Palisades Mall

On October 9, 2018 at approximately 5:30 PM the Clarkstown Police Department responded to Lord and Taylor, located at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack, for a report of shoplifting. The male suspects, Juan Hernandez, 30, of Elmhurst, N.Y. and Jeffrey Giraldo, 32, of Jackson Heights, N.Y., were reportedly observed by loss prevention employees taking merchandise valued at $1,213.70. The merchandise consisted of clothing. When patrol officers arrived on scene, the suspects were apprehended running from the scene. They were arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. They were charged with grand larceny 4th (felony) and criminal possession of stolen property 4th (felony). Giraldo was also charged with criminal possession of anti-security device (misdemeanor). They were both arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $10,000 for Hernandez and $5,000 for Giraldo. They will return to court on October 12, 2018 at 9:30 AM.