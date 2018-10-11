Carlucci’s Column: Flu Shot Clinic On Tuesday

Last week I got my flu shot at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, and it’s imperative that residents in Rockland and Westchester County follow suit.

Last flu season, health officials said more than 80,000 people died in the winter of 2017-2018, including 180 children and teens.

In New York there were 128,252 confirmed cases of flu and 5 pediatric deaths, according to health department officials.

We must take the flu seriously and remember being vaccinated is life-saving and prevents us from spreading the highly contagious infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone who is 6 months or older get vaccinated by the end of October.

Even though, you can still get the flu after being vaccinated, doctors say flu symptoms will be less severe, and an adult or child is less likely to be hospitalized or die of the flu.

To make getting the flu shot easier, I am partnering with Montefiore Nyack Hospital to offer residents, ages 18 and older, a free flu clinic on Tuesday, October 16th at Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

It will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Cafeteria Conference Room on the Hospital’s ground floor .

No appointment is necessary and walk-in’s are encouraged.

If you have questions, please contact my office at (845) 623-3627.