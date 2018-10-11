Ariana G., Ringostarr Treb Hoping for Happy Song in $1 Million Yonkers International Saturday Afternoon

The connections of the U.S.A.’s Ariana G. and Italy’s Ringostarr Treb are hoping to be singing a happy tune in the winner’s circle in this Saturday’s $1 million Yonkers International Trot at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway.

Like their famous musical namesakes, the duo seeks worldwide acclaim in the 40th edition of the global classic as the 5-1 and 4-1 morning line third and second choices, respectively. Canada’s Marion Marauder is the 3-1 favorite in the field of 10. Post time is at 3:20 p.m. on the matinee card. Oh yeah, and The Nerds will be performing trackside!

Ariana G., the only mare in the field, is co-owned by Canadians Al Libfield and Marvin Katz, who says:“My wife (Lynn, from New York), and I named her after the singer, obviously, since the entire family (husband, wife, kids, grandkids) enjoys pop music.”

Katz adds: “Ironically, she’s from Boca Raton (FL), and we have a house there, but no, we’ve never seen her.”

Ariana G. will try to become only the ninth mare in history to win the International Trot. She drew post position number three, and Yannick Gingras will drive the daughter of Muscle Hill for trainer Jimmy Takter. Ariana G. has 26 career victories in 37 starts, and a hefty$2,367.709 in career purses. She beat the boys in a track-record (1:52.1) effort in the Dayton Trotting Derby in her last start on September 27. Previous mares to win the International include two-time winners Delmonica Hanover, Une de Mai and Roquepine, as well as Classical Way, Armbro Flight, Fresh Yankee, Kit Lobell and Peace Corps, who added their signatures to the ladies tour de force.

As for Ringostarr Treb, let’s have a drum roll, please! This trotter sure knows the rudiments of winning, and hopes to be on the proverbial drum throne by the end of the day Saturday. Like his famous musical namesake, Ringostarr Treb will be rocking and rolling in the Yonkers International from post position with Wilhelm Paal driving. Viva Italia! Ringostarr Treb has 30 wins in 85 career starts, good for a $1.5 million bankroll [not Beatles numbers, but not too shabby]. His trainer, New England-born Jerry Riordan, now an expatriate racing out of Sweden by way of Italy, will attempt a rare feat as he tries to win back-to-back Internationals with a different horse. Riordan conditioned last year’s champ, the Italian whirlwind Twister Bi. Ringo won both his elimination and the final of the prestigious Elitloppet at Solvalla Racecourse in Sweden earlier this year.

The field for Saturday’s $1 million Yonkers International Trot in post position order with morning line odds, driver and country in parenthesis is as follows: 1. Marion Marauder (3-1/Scott Zeron/Canada); 2. Up And Quick (10-1/Jason Bartlett/France); 3, Ariana G. (5-1/Yannick Gingras/United States); 4. Ringostarr Treb (4-1/Wilhelm Paal/Italy); 5. Pastore Bob (5-1/Johan Untersteiner/Sweden); 6. Cruzado Dela Noche (12-1/Brian Sears/Sweden); 7. Will Take Charge (6-1/Tim Tetrick/Canada); 8. Arazi Boko (15-1/Alessandro Gocciadoro/Italy); 9. Lionel (10-1/Goran Antonsen/Norway); 10. Slide So Easy (15-1/Flemming Jensen/Denmark).

