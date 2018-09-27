What’s Happening 9/27/18

BY GEORGE J. DACRE

“Broadway To Italy” with twin brothers Will and Anthony Nunziata and special guest Regina DeCicco of the supermarket DiCicco’s will star in a Columbus Day production on October 8 at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. The show will include songs sung by Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Franky Valli, Dean Martin and more. “Phantom” is now on MainStage. Visit broadwaytheatre.com or call 914-592-2222.

Penguin Repertory producers say “After,” on now through October 14 at the tsytsy little theatre on Crickettown Road, Stony Point, is one not to miss. Catch it this week Thursday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Visit penguin rep.org or call 845-786-2873 for more info.

Coming up at Garner Arts Center in Garnerville is Pitch, Thursday, October 4 and the Annual Electronics Festival, Saturday, October 29. Visit garnerartscenter.org.

Auditions in November at Rockland Theatre Company for “The Highschooler’s Guide To The Galaxy” grades 7-11 in November. Rehearsals will be held in December and performances in January. Information and registration at rocklandtheatrecompany.com. Soon to be offering master classes for singing, acting and dancing.

A staged singing musical reading of “Hunchback,” adapted from Victor Hugo’s novel Notre Dame De Paris, will be held at Antrim Playhouse in Wesley Hills on September 29 and 30. Auditions for “Three Days of Night” Tuesday, October 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, October 3 same hours. More details and character breakdown at AntrimPlayhouse.com. Volunteers are also needed at Antrim. Antrim’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be directed by Anthony Bragaglia and held October 12 weekends through November 4.

The 2nd Annual Wingfest is back at Empire City Casino in Yonkers tonight, September 27 from 6-10 p.m. Live music, cold beer, contests and all-you-can-eat wings will be available. Contact empirecitycasino.com.

“La Traviata” by Verdi will be presented by Hudson Lyric Opera Company on Saturdays October 27 and November 3 at 2 p.m., and Sundays October 28 and November 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Stony Point. Visit info@hudsonlyricopera.org for more info.

Fall Apple Festival will be held Saturday, September 29 from 1-5 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church on Hudson Avenue in Haverstraw.

Midnight Run and Vietnam Veterans of America will benefit from a warm clothing and toiletries drive at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Bring your donations to the theatre lobby through November 19. Call 914-592-2222 or go to broadwaytheatre.com for additional info.