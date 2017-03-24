Black sheep of the Beckerle family back in jail after bizarre crime spree

BY DYLAN SKRILOFF

Matthew Beckerle of Pearl River is back in Rockland County Jail after a series of alleged offenses including stalking one of his victims from a 2015 DWI-induced truck accident, shoplifting and finally an altercation with a local police officer.

A drunken Matthew Beckerle injured four people-three seriously-in June 2015, when he lost control of a Beckerle Lumber truck going over 90 miles per hour. Beckerle’s victims included an elderly New City woman Vera Parker and three young women 23-years-of-age. Beckerle ultimately served six months in jail and received five years probation.

Beckerle appeared contrite during trial proceedings and gave no indication he was on the verge of going off the deep end. Sinice then, however, numerous persons have reported Beckerle for allegedly aberrant behavior.

First, in February, Beckerle allegedly embarked on a campaign of inappropriate behavior toward the 85-year-old Parker. Around February 16, 2017 he showed up at Parker’s New City home and harassed her, claiming she was to blame for the 2015 wreck. The police were called.

Beckerle then capped his day off with an arrest for shoplifting. These two infractions did not cause Beckerle to be thrown back in jail for parole violations, but soon he would push his luck too far.

He returned to Parker’s neighborhood two more times and was found lurking on her neighbor’s property. When questioned he said he had come to help “Mrs. Parker” with something.

Finally a police officer who lived in the neighborhood intervened. Instead of listening to the officer, Beckerle allegedly got into an altercation with him and was arrested and thrown in jail, where he currently remains.

A source close to the case gave the Rockland County Times this information. Surprisingly, the Clarkstown PD did not issue a press release and the Journal News (LoHud) did not deem the latest in the Beckerle case newsworthy.

Matthew Beckerle’s family members are proprietors of one of Rockland’s great family businesses, Beckerle Lumber. The family’s attitude toward the troubled relative and whether they will offer him any legal support is unknown at this time.