Timelines 3/23/17

Compromise Between Legislature and Executive

At a joint press conference, County Executive Ed Day and Legislative Chairman Toney Earl discussed recent compromises they reached about certain issues that have been a problem in the county for a long time.

First, a new contract for the sheriff deputies’ union. They agreed funding for the money will come from an increase in the sales tax prediction and by abolishing the inspector general position, which goes for $125,000. The deputies have been without a contract for six years.

Second, non-profits organizations. They agreed to fund all local non-profits, even the ones originally cut out of this year’s budget.

Third, the Sain Building. They determined a proper way to sell the old building. Lawmakers have constantly declined the sale of this building in recent years.

And fourth, the Tax Anticipation Note. This note will act as an annual “bridge loan” for the county’s towns and school districts.

“Today is a good day; it’s a good day for Rockland County government and more importantly for Rockland County residents,” Earl said. “It’s been a long process and there may be a few issues as we move forward but I am confident we can move through them.”

Nanuet Grad Falls off Balcony, Dies

Nanuet graduate and Pearl River resident, Conor Donnelly was in the process of pledging Alpha Sigma Phi at Binghamton University on Saturday when the 18-year-old fell off the fourth-floor balcony of the fraternity house and died.

The frat house was hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party with many students in attendance that included alcohol. Donnelly was drinking but Binghamton police Capt. Jack Collins said he believes the death was accidental and was not a result of hazing.

Alana Prosapio remembers Donnelly being shy and quiet growing up, but blossomed when he became Nanuet High School’s class president.

“I was shocked,” she said. “This is a tough situation for us. Our grade was very close, tight-knit. I am going to remember all the good Conor did and him as a person.”

Prosapio, 19, attends Delaware University. Her cousin is a student at SUNY Binghamton and was at the party when the fall occurred.

“He was a person who had happiness in whatever he did,” childhood friend Shawn Minter, 19 and a freshman at SUNY New Paltz said. “I will remember him for his legacy left at Nanuet.”

The funeral will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Aedan’s Church in Pearl River.

Rockland Elections

Results from the Tuesday village elections are in. Preserve Airmont Party trustee candidates Peter Blunnie and Kevin Warbrick defeated Trustees Ralph Bracco and Dennis Cohen.

In the Airmont Village Justice race, Preserve Airmont Party candidate Anthony Benedict defeated Airmont Future Party candidate Robert Reda.

In Pomona, Ian Banks and newcomer Robert Klein of the Preservation Party line defeated Michael Kaufmann and Rena Nussbaum.

In Chestnut Ridge, Rosario Presti Jr. of the Committee of Chestnut Ridge line defeated Nancy Guirand of the United line for village mayor.

Trustees Howard Cohen and Richard Miller and Judge Joseph Suarez ran unopposed in Chestnut Ridge.

All the other election winners ran unopposed. Here is the list of the winners:

Grand View-on-Hudson: Mayor Lawrence Lynn and Trustees Jonathan Bell and Jane Lattes.

Kaser: Mayor Bernard Rosenfield and Trustees Israel Rosenberg and Lipot Muller.

Hillburn: Mayor Craig Flanagan, Trustee Elanor DeGraw and Justice Jerome Jefferson.

Montebello: Mayor Lance Millman, Trustees Melanie Golden and Steve Beldock, Justice Arnold Etelson.

New Square: Trustees Naftuli Biston, Yitzchok Fischer and Fred Schonfield.

South Nyack: Mayor Bonnie Christian, Trustees Catherine McCue and Nancy Willen.

Upper Nyack: Mayor Karen Tarapata, Trustees Michael Esmay and Donna Nye.

The J.C. Penny Co. is closing its West Nyack store in the Palisades Center along with 137 others nationwide. According to a state filing, 89 jobs will be lost with the closing of the West Nyack store. The company released a list on March 17 of stores it will be closing to “optimize its national retail operations” including the Rockland location. A press release stated about 5,000 people will lose their jobs across the country with the stores closing, 89 of those in Rockland. The closings represent about 14 percent of the company’s portfolio and will save them approximately $200 million per year. The liquidation will begin on April 17.

NYS Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced his office received a record number of data breach notices in 2016. This announcement came on March 21, and explained there were almost 1,300 data breaches showing a 60 percent increase from 2015. According to the press release the breaches exposed the records of 1.6 million New Yorkers. The information stolen included social security numbers and financial account information. “Hacking is increasingly prevalent – making it all the more important for companies and citizens alike to take precaution when snarling and storing personal data,” Schneiderman said. In 2016 hacking was responsible for more than 40% of data security breaches. Employee negligence nearly matched hacking at being responsible for about 37% of breaches. Schneiderman’s office recommends New Yorkers identify and minimize data collection practices, create an information security plan that includes encryption, take immediate action if a breach happens. His office also recommends consumers create strong online passwords and update them, carefully monitor credit and debit card statements, not to electronically write down passwords and be aware of threats.