“The Little Mermaid” to be performed by PRHS

Students at Pearl River High School will be performing “The Little Mermaid,” a stage adaptation of the 1989 Disney movie based on the Danish fairy tale of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen.

The Little Mermaid tells the story of a beautiful mermaid princess, Ariel (played by PRHS senior Julia O’Sullivan), who dreams of becoming human. Her father, King Triton, warns her that contact between merpeople and humans is forbidden and assigns his advisor and court composer, the crab Sebastian (played by PRHS senior Kelly Campbell), to watch over Ariel. One night, Ariel and an unwilling Sebastian travel to the ocean surface to watch a celebration for the birthday of Prince Eric (played by PRHS junior T.J. Sullivan). Ariel instantly becomes enamored with Eric, leading to a series of adventures for the little mermaid and her friends. The entire cast of The Little Mermaid is made up of 47 students from the high school, with another 20 students on the stage crew.

The Little Mermaid will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 31st and April 1st at the Pearl River High School auditorium. Tickets for these evening performances are $10 and are available at the door. There will be a special children’s’ matinee performance on Saturday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m. where children can meet Ariel, Sebastian, and the other cast members after the show. Tickets for the matinee performance are $5 at the door. There will also be a special free performance for Pearl River senior citizens on Thursday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Pearl River High School is located at 275 East Central Avenue in Pearl River. Take the first entrance off of East Central Avenue and drive around the building to the flagpole parking lot. Both the main office and auditorium entrance are near the flagpole.