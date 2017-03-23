Stony Point PAL fundraiser will feature battle between Harlem Wizards and North Rocklanders

Team North Rockland is set to battle the Harlem Wizards this Friday March 24, 7 p.m. at the North Rockland High School Annex Gym as part of a fundraiser for the Stony Point Police Athletic League.

North Rockland’s roster includes:

From Stony Point Police Department- Lt. Keith Williams, Sgt. Daniel Schoales and Det. George Zayas; from Thiells Elementary- Dawn Whelen, Pat Colligan; from Stony Point Elementary- Jennifer Labier and Antonio Dominguez; from West Haverstraw Elementary- Noreen Apicella and Dan Gonzalez; from Farley Elementary- Ann Colligan and Dorothy Shuler; from Fieldstone School- Vincent Apicella and Joe Gizzi; from NRHS- Chris Pade and Steve Lefkow; and the one and only Elvis Pabon!

Get your tickets at www.harlemwizards.com.