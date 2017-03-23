Stony Point PAL fundraiser will feature battle between Harlem Wizards and North Rocklanders

By on Comments

Facebook Twitter Plusone Pinterest Linkedin Tumblr Digg Email

Stony Point PAL fundraiser will feature battle between Harlem Wizards and North Rocklanders

Team North Rockland is set to battle the Harlem Wizards this Friday March 24, 7 p.m. at the North Rockland High School Annex Gym as part of a fundraiser for the Stony Point Police Athletic League.

North Rockland’s roster includes:

From Stony Point Police Department- Lt. Keith Williams, Sgt. Daniel Schoales and Det. George Zayas; from Thiells Elementary- Dawn Whelen, Pat Colligan; from Stony Point Elementary- Jennifer Labier and Antonio Dominguez; from West Haverstraw Elementary- Noreen Apicella and Dan Gonzalez; from Farley Elementary- Ann Colligan and Dorothy Shuler; from Fieldstone School- Vincent Apicella and Joe Gizzi; from NRHS- Chris Pade and Steve Lefkow; and the one and only Elvis Pabon!

Get your tickets at www.harlemwizards.com.

Stony Point PAL fundraiser will feature battle between Harlem Wizards and North Rocklanders added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →

Facebook Twitter Plusone Pinterest Linkedin Tumblr Digg Email