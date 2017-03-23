ROTARY CLUB OF SUFFERN ANNIVERSARY GALA

The Rotary Club of Suffern celebrates 90 years of service at its Anniversary Gala, Saturday, April 8, 6-10 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Suffern, featuring a cocktail hour, dinner, dancing and a Silent Auction.

Sponsored by the Port Jervis Rotary, the Suffern Club was chartered on March 23, 1927 and continues to fulfill its mission of Service Above Self through many community activities, including weekly Meals-on-Wheels deliveries, local Soup Kitchen donations and support, high school scholarships, and assistance through ShelterBox, an internatonal disaster-relief program.

The Suffern Rotary meetsThursdays, 12:15 p.m. at Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern. Guests can register for the Gala at www.suffernrotary.org under Club Events.