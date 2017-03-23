PIANY member meets with Hudson Valley lawmakers to discuss insurance issues

PRESS RELEASE– Professional Insurance Agents of New York State Director Frances A. Scott, of the F.A. Scott Insurance Agency, in Goshen, met with Sen. William J. Larkin Jr., R-39; Assemblyman James Skoufis, D-99; and Assemblywoman Aileen M. Gunther, D-100, to discuss PIANY’s 2017 legislative priorities as part of the association’s District Office Visit Program. Both Larkin and Skoufis represent parts of Rockland County, as well as parts of Orange County.

“Meeting with local lawmakers and informing them of our policyholders’ needs helps PIANY ensure Hudson Valley residents have proper coverage provided through a stable and affordable insurance marketplace,” said PIANY President John C. Parsons II, CIC, CPIA, AAI. “The legislators, who took time out of their busy schedules to meet with Fran, demonstrated a true commitment and concern for their constituents.”

PIANY is working on behalf of professional, independent agents, their businesses and their clients for the passage of a comprehensive legislative agenda in 2017, which includes:

Reforming New York’s “Scaffold Law,” to establish a comparative negligence standard forclaims under Labor Law 240 and 241.

Changes to the New York State Department of Financial Services’ regulations establishing cybersecurity requirements for all licensed entities to address the impact on agents and brokers, including modifying the exemption threshold and a phase-in of the provisions of the regulation;

Elimination of the New York State Insurance Fund’s 30-day rule for canceling a policy;

Reforming the laws and regulations to resolve the conflict and confusion associated with maintaining continuing-education credits for multiple licenses; and

Standardizing the events that would trigger coastal homeowners insurance hurricane deductibles.

PIANY is a trade association representing professional, independent insurance agencies, brokerages and their employees throughout the state.