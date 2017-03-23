NYACK HOSPITAL GOLF CLASSIC TO BENEFIT HOSPITAL’S TRANSFORMATION PROJECT

The 2017 Northeastern Anesthesia & Nyack Hospital medical staff 31st annual Golf Classic will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Rockland Country Club in Sparkill, NY. Proceeds will support the Nyack Hospital Transformation Project which includes increasing the size and scope of the Hospital’s Emergency Department while incorporating a new medical village to house multi-specialty care providers.

The outing features a morning and afternoon shotgun start, brunch, grill lunch on the course, cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction and awards ceremony. Golfers have a chance to qualify for the Mercedes- Benz Dealer Championship, sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Nanuet, which offers a trip to the 2017 Eastern Section Tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, CA.

Sponsorships, golf registration, dinner tickets and raffle tickets are all available online at www.events.org/nyackhospitalgolfclassic or call (845) 353-3333.