NEW CITY COMPANY AMONG FIVE IN STATE TO RECEIVE SERVICE-DISABLED VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS CERTIFICATION

By on Comments

Facebook Twitter Plusone Pinterest Linkedin Tumblr Digg Email

Office of General Services Commissioner this week announced that five businesses have recently been certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD). Among the five is Protek Government Solutions LLC, located in New City, Rockland County. Protek provides system integration design services for information technology.

The Division was created in May 2014 with enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. As of March 9, 2017 a total of 307 businesses have been certified.

NEW CITY COMPANY AMONG FIVE IN STATE TO RECEIVE SERVICE-DISABLED VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS CERTIFICATION added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →

Facebook Twitter Plusone Pinterest Linkedin Tumblr Digg Email