Kids Can Film Special Fx, Make Robots & Video Games this Saturday at Makers Day Festival

Make this Saturday a day of real, hands-on discovery and real, creative fun for your family at Little Ivy Academy’s Makers Day Festival.

Your child can. . .

Film a Digital Special Effect . . Invent a Digital Smart Gadget. . . Build & Program a Robot. . . Create & Code a Video Game. . . Animate a Digital Story

. . . just as kids ages 6-14 do in Little Ivy Academy’s summer camp programs at campuses in the Rockland County-Pascack Valley & Ridgewood-Glen Rock areas!

Little Ivy Academy is an official local host for Makers Day 2017, a celebration of curiosity, invention and creativity!

Their Makers Day Festival is this Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. They’ll be having free workshops at their following summer camp locations:

Campus @ St. Joseph Regional High School, 40 Chestnut Ridge Road, Montvale, NJ; and

Ridgewood Campus, 660 East Glen Ave., Ridgewood, NJ

Directions are available at: www.littleivyacademy.com/events.html. No RSVP is required.

You’re welcome to contact Little Ivy Academy Director Erich Bassler with any questions you might have by e-mail at info@littleivyacademy.com or by phone at 201-444-8400.

