Kids Can Film Special Fx, Make Robots & Video Games this Saturday at Makers Day Festival

By on Comments

Facebook Twitter Plusone Pinterest Linkedin Tumblr Digg Email
This action hero is ready to fly as her partner captures the green-screen action with a digital camera during Little Ivy Academy’s VideoMakers summer camp program. These campers later brought the action to life by applying digital special effects to the green-screen background.

Make this Saturday a day of real, hands-on discovery and real, creative fun for your family at Little Ivy Academy’s Makers Day Festival.

Your child can. . .

Film a Digital Special Effect . . Invent a Digital Smart Gadget. . . Build & Program a Robot. . . Create & Code a Video Game. . . Animate a Digital Story

. . . just as kids ages 6-14 do in Little Ivy Academy’s summer camp programs at campuses in the Rockland County-Pascack Valley & Ridgewood-Glen Rock areas!

Little Ivy Academy is an official local host for Makers Day 2017, a  celebration of curiosity, invention and creativity!

These campers are having a chuckle while they put their robot’s ultrasonic sensor to the test during Little Ivy Academy’s RobotMakers summer camp program.

Their Makers Day Festival is this Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. They’ll be having free workshops at their following summer camp locations:

  • Campus @ St. Joseph Regional High School, 40 Chestnut Ridge Road, Montvale, NJ; and
  • Ridgewood Campus, 660 East Glen Ave., Ridgewood, NJ

Directions are available at: www.littleivyacademy.com/events.html. No RSVP is required.

You’re welcome to contact Little Ivy Academy Director Erich Bassler with any questions you might have by e-mail at info@littleivyacademy.com or by phone at 201-444-8400.

Advertisement

Kids Can Film Special Fx, Make Robots & Video Games this Saturday at Makers Day Festival added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →

Facebook Twitter Plusone Pinterest Linkedin Tumblr Digg Email