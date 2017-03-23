IRISH MUSIC AND DANCE TO ENLIVEN RCC AT “CROSSROADS CEILI”

Two prominent Irish-American musicians will bring a wee bit of the Emerald Isle to Rockland Community College as the headliners of a special performing arts event. CrossRoads Ceili, a celebration of Irish culture through music and dance, hits the stage Thursday, March 30, at the Cultural Arts Center Theater. The event, taking place Thursday, March 30, 7 – 9:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Theater, is free and members of the general public are invited to attend.

Premier Irish-American fiddler Brian Conway and Irish-American guitarist John Walsh will perform at the event. CrossRoads Ceili is part of RCC’s Irish Heritage Month, which has been ongoing throughout March. Well known in the Irish/Celtic community, Conway has won numerous All-Ireland fiddling competitions, and has been called one of the best fiddlers of his generation. He performs in a style steeped in tradition but distinctively his own.

Walsh was born in the Bronx but moved to Ireland at the age of 10. He learned to play guitar in County Kilkenny, then returned to New York as an adult. Walsh now performs both as a solo act and with several bands; he also runs a recording studio and music therapy center. RCC Dance faculty member Melissa Padham-Maass will be among the other performers at the show. Light refreshments will be served.

Another event scheduled as part of Irish Heritage Month at RCC has been postponed. The Fighting 69th, an homage to a United States Army unit nicknamed the “Fighting Irish,” was originally slated for Tuesday, March 28. That event is now expected to happen in May; the exact date is yet to be determined. For more information contact Rosemary Witte, rwitte@sunyrockland.edu or 845-574-4471.