HISTORY EVENT AT ROSE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

The history of Rockland County is the subject of a presentation by local history buff Larry Kigler on Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m. at Rose Memorial Library in Stony Point. Kigler is a collector of memorabilia from the region, particularly antique postcards and photographs.

Kigler currently has a collection of historical photographs taken around Rockland County on display at the library and will be sharing more of his collection on Sunday. The public is invited to attend and also to bring any historical memorabilia or photographs from the area to share.

Call the library at 845-786-2100 to register for the event or register online at rosememoriallibrary.org.