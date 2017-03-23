BRABENEC ANNOUNCES UPCOMING SATELLITE OFFICE HOURS AT SLOATSBURG VILLAGE HALL

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R,TCN-Deerpark) on Wednesday announced that he will be holding the next round of monthly satellite office hours at the Sloatsburg Village Hall on Tuesday, March 28 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The event will allow local residents the opportunity to ask questions and offer input regarding any state issues. Sloatsburg Village Hall is located at 96 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974. Appointments are required and those interested can make an appointment by calling Brabenec’s District Office before Tuesday at845-544-7551.

“I am excited to announce our next round of satellite office hours happening next week,” Brabenec said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for local residents to ask questions and offer ideas and concerns about state government. It is important, especially during budget talks, to remind residents that they have the power to instill change and that their ideas and concerns matter. Your input helps shape the legislation I sponsor and issues I fight for in Albany. I encourage everyone who is interested to attend.”

Assemblyman Brabenec represents the 98th District, which includes the towns of Deerpark, Greenville, Minisink, Warwick, Tuxedo, Monroe, and Ramapo.