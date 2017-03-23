Ben & Jerry’s of West Nyack, NY Serves Fans Fun Flavors and Free Ice Cream

Free Cone Day 2017 is Coming!



Ben & Jerry’s fans can mark April 4 on their calendars as the 2017 Ben & Jerry-est day of the year: Free Cone Day!

For the past 38 years, Ben & Jerry’s has opened Scoop Shops to dish out free ice cream to fans, thanking them for being so uniquely awesome. The tradition has continued to grow, beginning in the small state of Vermont, and now spanning across the globe. Fans are invited to Ben & Jerry’s of West Nyack, NY, located at 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY 10994, from 12- 8 p.m. to join in on the company’s long-time tradition of thanking fans for their commitment and ongoing support.

The company was founded on the idea that business has not just the opportunity, but also the responsibility, to give back to the community. Free Cone Day is a long standing tradition when it comes to benevolent acts, and as Jerry said, “If it’s not fun, why do it?” The annual anniversary merges the two founding principles and demonstrates that giving back to the community is just as sweet as free ice cream.

“We love getting involved with and giving back to our communities. It’s amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream,” said Travis Adams, district manager, Ben & Jerry’s of West Nyack, NY. Ben & Jerry’s has been a longtime advocate of social causes like marriage equality and climate justice, and ensuring that their ice cream is made in the best way possible, which includes sourcing Fairtrade and non-GMO ingredients.

In addition to dishing out the chunks and swirls, Ben & Jerry’s of West Nyack, NY will make a donation to local organization Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson to support the amazing work they do within the community.

So the biggest question is, what flavor will you have on Free Cone Day?