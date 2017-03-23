ANIMAL RESCUE TEAM IN NEED OF BASIC SUPPLIES

Save The Animals Rescue Team II, a non-profit, no-kill, all-volunteer animal shelter, located in Englewood with additional adoption sites located in Wayne PetSmart, Paramus PetSmart and Nanuet PetSmart is asking the public for help for various donations in order to continue its mission of caring for homeless animals and in addition to continue to run and maintain the daily needs of an animal shelter. The shelter, is celebrating 41 years of service, cost to run the shelter is approximately $6,000 per month, with an addition of $10,000 – $12,000 in vet bills per month.

The all-volunteer group takes in animals from local New Jersey Kill Shelters in addition to rescuing from the south when called upon and room is available. In 2015 the non-profit animal rescue group took in 812 animals and adopted out 810. A job well done by highly dedicated volunteers.

Save The Animals Rescue Team II (START II) is asking the public and local business for their continued support for volunteering for dog walking, fundraising, fostering, grant writing, adoption event help and so much more. If you can help support the local animal shelter, call 201-797-8861 to make arrangements for a drop off of supplies.

START II is especially asking for basic donations for daily use for its animals in need.

Monetary donations for the use of food, vet bills, medication, spay/neuter; gift cards to pet stores for needed supplies; and gas cards are all welcome.



Dogs Are Barking For

Regular Leashes

Harnesses

Slip Leashes

Easy Walkers and British slip leads

Pedigree adult, small breed and puppy food

Science Diet Prescription W/D wet & dry

Dog Treats – Milk Bones, Peanut Butter – creamy

Dog Toys – Kong – hard rubber, washable

Crates and Carriers – all sizes

Poop Bags

Bath Mats – without rubber backing

Wee Wee Pads

Cats Are Scratching For

Fancy Feast or Friskies can/dry food, adult & kitten

Litter boxes and scoopers

Cat Toys – assorted mice and ball toys

Kitten replacement milk and nursing bottles

All sizes cat cardboard scratchers

Crates and carriers

Food/water bowls

Cat beds and cat hammocks

Cat treats and Gerber baby good – jars



Animal Care Supplies

Bath Towels

Dawn Dish Detergent

Paper Towels – Regular and industrial

Large black contractor trash bags

Bleach

Antibacterial soap

Sponges

Laundry detergent

Brooms

Latex Rubber Gloves – S, M, L

Office Supplies

Stamps

Pens/Pencils/Markers-Sharpies & Dry Erase

Staples Gift Cards

Envelopes – all sizes

Write pads

Printer paper

Post-Its

Scissors

Duct tape

Laminating sheets

White shipping labels

Animal Rescue can be found on facebook at facebook.com/SaveTheAnimalsRescueTeamII or e-mail www.startii.org