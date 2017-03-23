ANIMAL RESCUE TEAM IN NEED OF BASIC SUPPLIES

Save The Animals Rescue Team II, a non-profit, no-kill, all-volunteer animal shelter, located in Englewood with additional adoption sites located in Wayne PetSmart, Paramus PetSmart and Nanuet PetSmart is asking the public for help for various donations in order to continue its mission of caring for homeless animals and in addition to continue to run and maintain the daily needs of an animal shelter. The shelter, is celebrating 41 years of service, cost to run the shelter is approximately $6,000 per month, with an addition of $10,000 – $12,000 in vet bills per month.
The all-volunteer group takes in animals from local New Jersey Kill Shelters in addition to rescuing from the south when called upon and room is available. In 2015 the non-profit animal rescue group took in 812 animals and adopted out 810. A job well done by highly dedicated volunteers.
Save The Animals Rescue Team II (START II) is asking the public and local business for their continued support for volunteering for dog walking, fundraising, fostering, grant writing, adoption event help and so much more. If you can help support the local animal shelter, call 201-797-8861 to make arrangements for a drop off of supplies.
START II is especially asking for basic donations for daily use for its animals in need.
Monetary donations for the use of food, vet bills, medication, spay/neuter; gift cards to pet stores for needed supplies; and gas cards are all welcome.
Dogs Are Barking For
Regular Leashes
Harnesses
Slip Leashes
Easy Walkers and British slip leads
Pedigree adult, small breed and puppy food
Science Diet Prescription W/D wet & dry
Dog Treats – Milk Bones, Peanut Butter – creamy
Dog Toys – Kong – hard rubber, washable
Crates and Carriers – all sizes
Poop Bags
Bath Mats – without rubber backing
Wee Wee Pads
Cats Are Scratching For
Fancy Feast or Friskies can/dry food, adult & kitten
Litter boxes and scoopers
Cat Toys – assorted mice and ball toys
Kitten replacement milk and nursing bottles
All sizes cat cardboard scratchers
Crates and carriers
Food/water bowls
Cat beds and cat hammocks
Cat treats and Gerber baby good – jars
Animal Care Supplies
Bath Towels
Dawn Dish Detergent
Paper Towels – Regular and industrial
Large black contractor trash bags
Bleach
Antibacterial soap
Sponges
Laundry detergent
Brooms
Latex Rubber Gloves – S, M, L
Office Supplies
Stamps
Pens/Pencils/Markers-Sharpies & Dry Erase
Staples Gift Cards
Envelopes – all sizes
Write pads
Printer paper
Post-Its
Scissors
Duct tape
Laminating sheets
White shipping labels
Animal Rescue can be found on facebook at facebook.com/SaveTheAnimalsRescueTeamII or e-mail www.startii.org